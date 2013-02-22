Integrity Supply Announces Availability of XL-Glide Brushes

Willoughby, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Integrity Supply, a wholesale distributor providing painting supplies, announced the availability of XL-Glide brushes. The XL brushes are Purdy's most popular and widely used series. These brushes are highly recommended for both interior and exterior painting projects. The stiffness retention of XL brushes make them especially suited for outside painting under hot and humid climate conditions.



Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and a smooth no-drag application. The paint supplies wholesalers offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, wire brushes and many more. Brushes are the most basic of all painting tools.



A professional paint brush applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. If properly cleaned, these brushes will last for years. The painting supplies wholesalers are committed to offering the best painting supplies in the industry. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at fair prices with unmatched service. It provides customers the best value and a superior customer service experience.



The company is honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy and committed to profitability and service. A spokesperson stated, “Brushes are the most basic of all painting tools. You will want at least three different sizes and possibly different styles. Quality varies and there are many different manufacturers. Cheap painting tools won't last the job; good brushes will perform for a very long time and be comfortable to use.”



Apart from offering the best quality painting supplies, the company also offers Graco contractor gun at affordable prices. The contractor and Ftx guns from Graco are designed to be the longest lasting, most reliable airless spray guns. These spray guns give the maximum performance, reliability and comfort to users.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality construction and related sundry supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity Supply was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of the products at affordable prices. The company has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to its customers. To learn more visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.