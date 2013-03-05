Integrity Supply Inc. Accepts GSA SmartPay Card for Government Agency Orders

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. accepts the GSA Smartpay card for orders made by government agencies. The company provides the platform to all its clients who are known to work with government agencies, to make payments for their placed orders right from their chair.



Integrity Supply Inc., a wholesale distributor providing painting supplies, also endows its customers with other items such as fine finish equipment, pressure washers, paint sprayers, cloth discs, masking tape, masking film, tamper proof sealant, diamond wheels blades, tarpaulins, portable generators, protecting coating equipment and many more. The store enables the customers to buy all its products online.



The CEO/President of the company, John Colavecchio said, “Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers the best value and superior customer service experience. We are honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy, and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY.”



One of the most sold items provided by this company is the sanding sponge. The company recommends Norton sanding sponge for sanding curved, contoured, or flat surfaces of wood, metal, paint, plastic, ceramics, and drywall; they last up to five times longer than sandpaper. These sanding sponges resist tears and are washable, providing longer life. Users can rinse and reuse this type of sanding sponge. Customers are allowed to check out the complete set of painting accessories available at the store of Integrity Supply Inc. to buy the best item.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. At Integrity, we were founded with our customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of your products at affordable prices. We have established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to our customers. We strive to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service. To learn more visit http://www.integritysupply.com.