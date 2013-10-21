Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of 6" Purdy XL-Pacer Paint Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of the 6” Purdy XL-pacer paint brush at its online store. Customers can call the store to find out its price. Along with this paint brush, customers can also find other sizes of paint brushes at this online store.



When discussing the Purdy XL paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiselled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application. A professional paint brush applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. Plus, if properly cleaned and stored, it will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



Apart from the Purdy brushes, customers can also find paint brushes that belong to other brands like Wooster and Corona. Integrity Supply, Inc. is also well-known for offering various products that are required for construction, at the most inexpensive prices possible. The online store is associated with many renowned brands like Dewalt, Norton, Generac, Honeywell, Bullard and more.



The online store often lets its customers know about recently launched products at its online store through its social media pages that are available on many social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-painting-products.aspx.