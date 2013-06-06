Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Flap Discs at Its Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of flap discs at its store. The flap discs are available for the best prices at this store and are manufactured by the renowned brand, Norton.



Referring to the Norton flap discs, a representative of the company stated, “At Integrity Supply, we stock a wide range of superior quality Norton flap discs. The best bet for metal and masonry grinding and finishing applications, these flap discs grind like a depressed center wheel and finish like a fiber disc, helping you reduce process time and lower your total grinding costs.”



The online store enables its valuable customers to buy various products from this online store at the most reasonable prices as well. Integrity Supply deals in products like the flap wheel sander, specialty roller covers, protective coatings equipment, masking tape, drop cloths, safety equipment, cutting tools, and abrasives. The well-known brands that are associated with this online store include Corona, Purdy, Wooster, Shurtape, Generac, 3M, Miller, Nissen, and many more.



The online store offers free shipping on all its orders over $100. The online store also enables its clients to find the recent updates about the company and its offers on its social media pages on leading social networking sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google+. Customers can also win free giveaways by liking its Facebook page.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com