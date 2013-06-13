Integrity Supply Inc. Announces Availability of Graco Hoses at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. has announced the availability of Graco hoses at its online store. Customers can buy a Graco hose online at a discounted price. The Super Flex Whip Air Hose, the Compressor Hose, and the Material Hose are some of the hoses presently available at the online store.



In regards to the Graco hose, a representative of integritysupply.com stated, “The larger the hose diameter, the greater the pressure at the gun. As you go down in hose diameter size or increase the hose length, there will be less pressure at the gun. When utilizing an airless sprayer, a high-pressure hose is necessary for this application\method.”



He also said, “This hose is rated for the maximum output pressure of the pump; 3000 psi is the typical operating pressure. The attached fittings are 1/4 inch and will work with most units. This is very tough hose that is kink-resistant and capable of withstanding very high pressure.”



Apart from hoses, the online store also offers various other products like the Jackson safety vest, specialty brushes, protective coatings equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, alternative power systems, abrasives and cutting tools. All the products belong to renowned brands like Norton, Purdy, Generac, Corona, 3M, Wooster and many more. The online store enables the customers to reach it through its social media pages available on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com