Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Graco Hoses at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has announced the availability of Graco hoses at its online store. The range of Graco hoses available at this online store include compressor hose, material hose, super flex air hose, and super flex whip air hose.



When discussing Graco hoses, a representative of the online store stated, “The larger the hose diameter, the greater the pressure at the gun. As you go down in hose diameter size or increase the hose length, there will be less pressure at the gun. When utilizing an airless sprayer, a high-pressure hose is necessary for this application method.”



He also said, “This hose is rated for the maximum output pressure of the pump; 3000 psi is the typical operating pressure. The attached fittings are 1/4 inch and will work with most units. This is a very tough hose that is kink-resistant and capable of withstanding very high pressure.”



Apart from its vast range of hoses, Integrity Supply, Inc. offers products including portable generators, cutting tools, masking tape, abrasive sponges, safety equipment, drop cloths, amongst others. Customers can also find a number of other well-known brands like Purdy, Norton, Shurtape, Generac, 3M, and many more.



Customers can learn about the recently launched products at the online store through its social media pages available on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube. Customers can also find blogs based on the construction industry, on the site of this online store.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. Integrity Supply has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.