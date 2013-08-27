Integrity Supply Inc. Announces Availability of Line Striper Equipment at Its Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc., a renowned online store offering the best construction products has recently announced the availability of line striper equipment at its store. These line striping machines belong to the well-known company,Graco.



The range of Graco line striper equipment available at this online store includes FieldLazer Sports Field Striper, GrindLazer 390, LineDriver, LineLazer IV 200 HS- One Gun, and many more.



When discussing the line striping machines, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we are stocking a wide range of line striping machines by Graco. This innovative airless line striping system can be a great help in spraying parking lots, paths, roadways, airports, malls and more. We now offer the improved and updated line of line striping machine by Graco. Graco’s new striping equipment series LineLazer IV delivers exceptional performance with its ability to finish striping jobs much faster than any of its predecessors.”



Integrity Supply Inc. is also known for offering various types of construction products including cutting tools, portable generators, abrasive sponges, masking tape, drop cloths, safety equipment, amongst others. Customers may browse through a number of renowned brands like Purdy, 3M, Norton, Shurtape, Wooster, Generac, 3M, just to name a few.



Customers can browse the recently launched products at the online store, with the help of its social media pages available on social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube. Customers can also read blogs that may better help them understand the construction industry.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. Integrity Supply has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.