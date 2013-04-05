Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Line Striping Equipment

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. announced the availability of line striping equipment at www.integritysupply.com. The store is offering this striping equipment at great prices. The striping equipment includes FieldLazer sports field striper, GrindLazer, LineDriver and many others.



Each striping machine is manufactured by Graco. The site offers different models of the striping equipment. Customers can also find images of the equipment on Integrity’s social media pages.



Talking about the striping equipment, a representative of the store said, “Graco’s striping equipment series LineLazer IV delivers exceptional performance with its ability to finish striping jobs much faster than any of its predecessors. This new series of line striper equipment features a better pin-point accuracy (accurate to ¼ inch at 100 feet), and requires no tool electrical connector, thus, increasing reachability. We provide you the Graco’s LineLazer series for great prices and ensure its superior quality.”



“LineLazer IV with Auto-Layout System continues the tradition of delivering innovation in user features and performance, creating an unmatched family of stripers. Finish striping jobs faster - 30% faster with walk behind stripers and 50% faster using the LineDriver. Less hassle, less fatigue - no bending to mark the lines and read a tape measure,” he further stated.



Apart from line striping equipment and striping machine, the site also offers a wide range of other items like paint sprayers, power washers, diamond wheels or blades, fibre discs and many more.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.