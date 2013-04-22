Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Norton Abrasives

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. announced the availability of Norton abrasives in its online store. The Norton MultiSand sandpaper sheets can be used for general purpose. These abrasives can be used for machine sanding wood, metal, plastic and fiberglass, and also to remove old paint. This site offers these abrasives at the most great prices.



Integrity Supply also offers top-quality roller frames, manufactured by renowned brands like Wooster, Whizz and Corona. Talking about the paint roller frames, a spokesperson stated, “Professional paint roller frames are designed to do their job well and last a long time. Plus, they require less physical effort to get the job done. Cheap frames will only cause frustration and more work, often winding up in the landfill after the job is over. So, choose a good frame with the options you need to get the job done quickly and done right.”



He also said, “As with purchasing any painting tool, such as a paint roller frame, choose the best possible one to provide the best finish with the least amount of effort. With less time spent painting you can have more time enjoying your beautiful work and planning the next room.”



Customers can also get a Graco roof rig at the great price at this online store. Other manufacturers that are associated with this online store include Shurtape, Generac, Purdy, Miller and many more. The online store often reveals its recent offers on its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.