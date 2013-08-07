Integrity Supply Inc. Announces Availability of Norton Sanding Discs at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. has recently announced the availability of sanding discs at its online store. These Norton sanding discs can be bought here at the lowest prices possible.



The range of sanding and fiber discs available at this online store includes AVOS Norton SG Blaze, AVOS SG GreenLyte Plus, Norton SG Blaze Speed Change, and many more. With the help of these fiber and sanding discs, customers can grind angles to prepare for welding, clean slag from flame cutting or dimension, shape wood, and grind and finish welds.



While talking about the use of Norton sanding discs, a representative of the online store stated, “We provide you with a top-quality range of Norton sanding discs, which are a part of the conversion toolkit used in addition to abrasive and fiber discs. Our diamond-based blades and grinding wheels are designed in a manner to work perfectly in tandem with the flap disc material. With us, you can be assured of superior quality at affordable prices.”



Apart from the fiber discs, Integrity Supply Inc. also offers many products to its customers that are required for construction purposes. The wide range of products includes roller covers, fine finish equipment, abrasive sponges, masking tape and film, safety equipment, portable generators, amongst others. The online store is associated with many renowned brands like Purdy, Shurtape, 3M, Corona, Wooster, Generac, and Graco, to name a few.



Integrity Supply Inc. offers free shipping on orders over $100. Customers can also browse the recent information about this online store through its social media pages available on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.