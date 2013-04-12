Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Norton Specialty Blades

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. recently announced the availability of Norton specialty blades at its site. Integrity has a variety of these specialty blades. These blades are known for their faster cut rate, less downtime and consistent depth of cut.



The store also offers a complete range of asphalt blade models that ensure high productivity along with life and value. The blades offered by Integrity Supply can be used for both aggressive and smoother cuttings.



Integrity also offers the Graco paint sprayer at great prices. Customers can order the full line of models of these paint sprayers such as 190ES Hi-Boy, GH 200 Convertible Complete, 390 Stand, GH 733 Bare Complete, GMAX 3400 Lo-Boy Complete and many more just to name a few.



Talking about the paint sprayers, a representative of the store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we are now offering the full range of Graco paint sprayers. Graco is a renowned name known for delivering the industry's best airless sprayers, backed by a solid reputation for proven quality, maximum performance, reliable warranty coverage and unmatched on-the-job productivity.”



He also said, “In the line of Graco paint sprayers, we stock the Magnum X5 Airless Paint Sprayer. This Magnum paint sprayer is ideal for a homeowner or contractor looking to paint walls, doors, ceilings, fences and decks.”



The industry-leading brands that are offered by Integrity also include Shurtape, Purdy, Corona and many more. The store often shares the latest information on its social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.