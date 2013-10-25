Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy 2.5" XL Glide Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc., one of the renowned wholesale distributors of top quality construction and painting supplies, has recently announced the availability of the Purdy 2.5” XL glide brush at its online store. While purchasing the product from this online store, customers can get the best prices in the industry. Apart from the Purdy 2.5" XL glide brushes, customers can also find Purdy brushes of different sizes.



When discussing the XL paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application. A professional paint brush applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. Plus, if properly cleaned and stored, it will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



The online store is associated with many well-known brands like Corona, Wooster, 3M, Generac, Dewalt, Norton, and many more. Customers can find other construction supplies including spraying equipment, safety equipment, abrasives, masking tape, drop cloths, cutting tools, etc. Customers can find information regarding recently launched products at the online store through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continually be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.