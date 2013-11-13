Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy 2.5" XL Glide Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Integrity Supply has recently announced the availability of the Purdy 2.5” XL Glide brush at its online store. Customers can purchase the Purdy 2.5” XL Glide brushes for the best value at their online store.



When discussing the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “The XL brushes are Purdy's most popular and widely used series. They are highly recommended for both interior and exterior painting projects. The stiffness retention of XL brushes (from the polyester content) makes them especially suited for outside painting under hot and humid climate conditions. Only DuPont's finest solid, round, tapered (SRT) Tynex® nylon and Orel® polyester filaments are used and our special tipping and flagging process brings our synthetic filaments as close to naturally flagged bristles as possible. Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application.”



As well as the wide collection of paint brushes, this renowned online store also provides construction supplies. Integrity Supply, Inc. offers its customers a vast assortment of a variety of other products including drop cloths, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasives, cutting tools, spraying equipment, and much more. Customers will also get the opportunity to choose from brands including Norton, Corona, 3M, Honeywell, Wooster, just to name a few.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.