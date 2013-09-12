Integrity Supply Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy 3" Xl Glide at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. has recently announced the availability of the Purdy 3" Xl Glide at its online store. This Purdy Glide Brush is suitable for both interior and exterior painting projects.



When discussing the Purdy 3" Xl Glide Brush, a representative of the online store stated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster Paint Brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



Apart from the Purdy 2.5" Xl Glide Brush, customers may also find a variety of other products including fine finish equipment, safety equipment, masking tape, cutting tools, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, amongst other products. The online store is associated with a number of brands that include Wooster, Corona, 3M, Graco, Generac and many more.



The online site enables its customers to watch videos on the site to gather information about the construction industry. Customers can also find its recent offers through its social media pages available on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Youtube.



About Integrity Supply Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.