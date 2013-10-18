Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of the Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush at its online store. Customers can now buy this Purdy 3" XL Glide brush at the lowest price possible. Customers can learn the exact price of the product by visiting the site of Integrity Supply, Inc.



When discussing the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest.”



He also said, “Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



Integrity Supply, Inc. offers various construction products from different renowned brands. The well-known manufacturers associated with this online store are 3M, Corona, Dewalt, Norton and many more. The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100.



Customers can learn about recent information shared by the online store, through its social media pages available on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.