Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy 3" XL Glide Paint Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of the Purdy 3” XL Glide paint brush at its online store. The online store enables its customers to buy a Purdy 3” XL Glide Brush at the lowest price possible.



When discussing the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application. A professional paint brush applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. Plus, if properly cleaned and stored, they will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



Apart from Purdy brushes, this online store also enables its customers to buy products from different renowned brands that include Wooster, 3M, Corona, Dewalt, Norton and many more. Customers can get any product from any of the manufacturers available at this online store at the most affordable price. The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100.



Customers can also read through the blogs available at Integrity Supply, Inc.’s website. These blogs are helpful for people who like keeping themselves updated with recent changes in the construction industry.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-painting-products.aspx.