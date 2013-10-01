Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy Paint Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of the Purdy paint brush at its online store. The online store offers these brushes at the lowest prices possible. Customers can save their time and money by buying a Purdy brush from this online store.



Other than Purdy paint brushes, customers will also get paint brushes from other manufacturers like Wooster, Corona and many more. The other products available at this online store include cutting tools, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, amongst others. The well-known manufacturers associated with this online store include Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more. Customers also get the chance to buy all these products at the most inexpensive prices possible.



Talking about the online store, a spokesperson stated, “For us, it is not just about having the widest range of construction wholesale supplies, but we also focus on how these wholesale construction supplies can provide the greatest satisfaction to our customers. We are a motivated company that believes in exceeding the expectations of our customers while providing our customers with just-in-time delivery of the best-in-class products. We make sure that our clients receive the foremost attention and courtesy.”



Customers can update themselves with the online store’s recent offers by visiting its social media pages available on various social networking channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-painting-products.aspx.