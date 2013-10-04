Integrity Supply Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy XL Glide Paint Brush at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of Purdy XL glide paint brush at its online store. The online store also enables its clients to buy these brushes at the most reasonable prices.



When discussing the Purdy XL Glide Brush, a representative of the online store stated, “Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based. We offer the complete line of Wooster paint Brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush.”



The online store provides its customers with the opportunity to choose a product they like. The online store stocks a number of products that are required for the purpose of construction. The wide variety of products include cutting tools, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, amongst others. Integrity Supply, Inc. is associated with a number of renowned manufacturers including Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more.



The online store helps their customers come across recent offers and deals provided by Integrity Supplythrough its social media pages, available in leading social networking sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.