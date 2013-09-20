Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Purdy XL Glide Paint Brush at Its Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has recently announced the availability of the Purdy XL Glide Brush on its website. The Purdy XL Glide Paint Brush can be bought for half of its original price at this online store.



When discussing the Purdy XL Glide Brush, a representative of the online store saidThe XL brushes are Purdy's most popular and widely used series. Highly recommended for both interior and exterior painting projects. Paint brushes are made from stiff or soft hairs, which are either natural hairs or synthetic fibers. Soft brushes are ideal for thin paint which spreads easily and for detailed work as they form a sharp point which allows for precision painting. Robust, hard brushes are ideal for pushing around thick paint and for creating brush marks in the paint.”



Apart from the Purdy Glide Brush, many other products are also available at this online store including cutting tools, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, etc. All these products are available at the lowest prices. The online store is associated with numerous well-known manufacturers including Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, just to name a few.



Customers can visit their social media pages available on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube, to learn about recent offers. Customers are also encouraged to read the blogs available on the site of the online store.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.