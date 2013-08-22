Integrity Supply, Inc. Announces Availability of Wire Brushes at Its Online Store

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has announced the availability of wire brushes at its online store. The wire brushes belong to the renowned manufacturer, Norton. The online store also guarantees the lowest price on these Norton wire brushes. The stock of Norton wire brushes available at this online store includes almost all the basic shapes and configurations.



Regarding the Norton wire brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “Our range of Norton stainless steel brushes can help you in several typical applications like light deburring, edge blending, cleaning rust, scale and dirt, roughening for adhesion, finishing for appearance, and finishing preparing prior to plating or painting. We are now providing you with the range of Norton wire brushes at the lowest prices and assure you unmatched services and superior quality products.”



Apart from wire brushes, the online store also deals in a wide range of other products including safety equipment, fine finish equipment, abrasive sponges, masking tape, drop cloths, cutting tools, portable generators, and many more. The online store is also associated with well-known brands like Purdy, 3M, Corona, Shurtape, Generac, and Graco, just to name a few.



Customers can find the most recent updates about the online store through its social media pages available on leading social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube. Customers can also find blogs on the online store’s website. These blogs are helpful in gathering information about construction supplies and the construction industry.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. Integrity Supply has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.