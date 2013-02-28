Integrity Supply Inc. Announces Planned 2013 Product Line Expansion from Wooster, Graco, Saint-Goban and 3M

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is planning a 2013 product line expansion on its products from the renowned houses of Graco, Wooster, 3M and Saint-Goban. The company ensures its customers they will get the platform to buy every quality product at affordable prices at Integrity Supply Inc.



The categories of products the company deals in are painting, spraying, masking tape and film, drop cloths and tarps, alternate power systems, abrasives, cutting tools and much more. The company has earned the name of being one of the most successful wholesale paint suppliers because they have fulfilled many of its customers' requirements superbly.



John Colavecchio, President/CEO of Integrity Supply, Inc. said, “Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers with the best value and superior customer service experience. We are honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy, and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY.”



Integrity Supply Inc. has been in the business of wholesale painting supplies for many years and providing its customers with exactly the items that they require.



Customers can “like” Integrity Supply Inc.’s social media pages to stay informed about special offers. The company has frequent discounts on its wholesale paint supplies. Customers can shop online any time of the day and can also get help from the customer service provided by the company for any questions they might have.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. At Integrity, we were founded with our customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of your products at affordable prices. We have established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to our customers. We strive to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service. To learn more visit http://www.integritysupply.com