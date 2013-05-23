Integrity Supply, Inc. Brings the Latest Sanding Rolls to Customers

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc., one of the largest online wholesale distributors of construction supplies, now offers the best sanding rolls from a leading brand, Norton. These aluminum oxide cleaning tools are widely useful in polishing, finish sanding, removing saw marks, etc. The online distributor provides some of the best zirconia alumina sanding rolls, which provide better cleaning results than its competitors.



Apart from the sanding rolls, Integrity Supply, Inc. also includes the best abrasive belts from Norton. A representative from the online store, while describing Norton sanding belts, stated, “Norton belts provide high-speed sanding and finishing of flat surfaces on wood, plastic, and glass. Everything from narrow belts for your portable belt sander to wider belts for your Benchstand belt sander is available.”



Similarly, Integrity Supply, Inc.'s abrasive belts, like the 3X Portable Belts, allow customers to perform sanding and finishing at a fast pace. They can work on many tough surfaces like plastic, wood and fiberglass. In fact, they perform finishing and grinding of all metal surfaces, abrasive planning of wood and blending of welding. Likewise, their aluminum oxide belts are quite suitable for high-speed sanding on these difficult surfaces..



Above all, this online distributor of construction supplies assures its wholesale customers that it has a large availability of stock. Their stock contains many useful tools such as a range of abrasive sanding belts, narrow belts suitable for a belt sander, combined belt/disc models, cleaning tools, cutting tools, masking accessories, spraying tools, panting tools and many more.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.