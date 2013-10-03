Integrity Supply Inc. Enables Customers to Buy Purdy Glide Brush at Unbeatable Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. now enables its customers to purchase any Purdy Glide brush at unbelievable prices. Customers can find the details of the Purdy XL Glide brush at the site of this online store.



When discussing the Purdy Glide brush, a representative of the online store stated, “Paint brushes are made from stiff or soft hairs, which are either natural hairs or synthetic fibers. Soft brushes are ideal for thin paint which spreads easily and for detailed work as they form a sharp point which allows for precision painting. Robust, hard brushes are ideal for pushing around thick paint and for creating brush marks in the paint.”



Customers can find a number of products at this online store. The products include cutting tools, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, amongst others. All the products this online store deals in actually belong to renowned manufacturers including Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more.



The online store enables its customers to find almost all its recent information about the offers and deals it provides on its social media pages. Its social media pages are available on leading social networking sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube. Customers can also take a look at the blogs available on the site to gather more information about the construction industry.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx