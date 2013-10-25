Integrity Supply, Inc. Enables Customers to Purchase Purdy XL Glide Paint Brush at Reasonable Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. now enables its customers to purchase Purdy XL Glide paint brush at the most affordable prices. Customers can purchase these brushes of different sizes including the Purdy 2.5" XL Glide and the Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush.



When discussing the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



The online store carries quite a number of renowned brands like Corona, Wooster, 3M, Generac, Dewalt, Norton, and many more. Customers also get the opportunity to browse through a wide range of construction supplies including spraying equipment, safety equipment, abrasives, masking tape, drop cloths, cutting tools, and more. The online store often shares its recent information on its social media pages. The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.