Integrity Supply, Inc. Introduces the Best Paint Accessories for Customers

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is a renowned wholesale distributor of construction items like paint accessories, after-paint cleaning tools, cutting tools and many more. Furthermore, the online store provides some of the best paint accessories and construction supplies including paint rollers, roller covers, paint brushes, specialty brushes, bucket grids and paint tray liners.



Similarly, Integrity Supply, Inc. also offers some of the best in quality airless paint sprayer accessories. These accessories increase job performance by making the job fast yet easy. They say that, if customers are looking for a fast and easy way to get professional painting results, then TrueCoat Airless Paint Sprayers are the best solution.



A spokesperson, while taking about the Graco airless paint sprayer parts and accessories, stated, “Each accessory offers unique features for top spraying performance. Graco has long been the equipment of choice for contractors. Graco sprayers, pressure washers, line stripers, and accessories handle the toughest jobs with ease. Graco offers tips, guards, airless spray guns, gun hose kits, hoses, fluids, pole guns, tip extensions, heavy-duty extensions, pressure roller assemblies, inlet strainers, manifold filters, gun filters, and tip filters. The overall capabilities of an airless paint sprayer are dependent on the horsepower, size of the piston and valve openings.”



Integrity Supply, Inc. has a large stock so they can even fulfill bulk requests. They showcase some of the best spraying equipment like striping machines, spray hoses, paint spray guns, and many more from all the top brands like Purdy, Corona, Whizz, Norton, and Graco just to name a few.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com