Integrity Supply Inc. Makes Review Section Available for Customers to Review Purchased Products

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. provides a platform to its customers to review their purchased products and items online. Communication between buyer and seller is important – understanding that fact, the organization helps customers review their products and help the company know if the customer is happy and satisfied with their products.



The customers get the opportunity to opt for wholesale construction supplies and save their money. Apart from providing construction wholesale supply, Integrity Supply Inc. also offers painting supplies at wholesale prices.



"At Integrity, we were founded with our customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of your products at affordable prices. We have established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to our customers. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Integrity has a motivated team of employees committed to providing our customers the best-in-class products at affordable prices while delivering the service they expect," said a representative of the company.



The company offers free delivery on orders over $100. Therefore, customers who order in bulk can take advantage of this free delivery clause. Renowned manufacturers associated with this company include Bausch & Lomb, 3M, Bullard, Corona, Generac, Film Tech, Norton, Energizer, Smith & Wessen and many more.



Customers can avail 5% off on their purchase by liking the company’s Facebook page. They can also take a look at all the offers that are announced by the company through their social media channels.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. At Integrity, we were founded with our customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of your products at affordable prices. We have established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to our customers. We strive to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service. To learn more visit http://www.integritysupply.com.