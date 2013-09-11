Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Brings High Quality Cleaning Accessories to Clients

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc., one of the largest online multi-branded construction accessory suppliers, now offers high-quality cleaning accessories to clients. These accessories are quite useful and efficient in clearing excess paint from equipment.



Integrity Supply provides different painting and construction supplies from brands like Wooster, Purdy, Corona, Whizz and more. Apart from brushes and rollers the cleaning accessories also include reusable drop cloths, paint cans, containers, and roller pans. These accessories perform many painting tasks quickly and comfortably and increase productivity without any hassle.



In fact, Norton abrasive sponges are used to polish hard surfaces as well as to remove layers of paint from them, helping to achieve a better finish on any polishing job. A representative while elaborating on Norton's products, further stated, “We also recommend Norton flexible sanding abrasive sponges for sanding curved, contoured, or flat surfaces of wood, metal, paint, plastic, ceramics, and drywall. Our range of Norton abrasive sponges last up to five times longer than sandpaper. They resist tears and are washable, providing longer life. You can rinse and reuse them!”



The cleaning tools and paint accessory list includes paint rollers, roller covers, paint brushes, specialty brushes, paint tray liners, bucket grids and many more. The company can easily cater to all the wholesale requirements of construction supplies with their large stock. They strive to provide customers with the highest quality products at the most affordable prices. The customers can even contact them through social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Google+ and avail their dedicated and best-in-class service.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.