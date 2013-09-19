Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. now enables customers to find Purdy paint brushes prices online. Customers can visit its site to find different Purdy paint brushes and their prices online. The Purdy paint brushes includes the 4” Nylox Mode, 4” Swan Elite, Black China Bristle Adjutant, Black Nylon Duo Pacer and many more.



Apart from Purdy Paint Brushes at wholesale prices, this well-known online store offers all its products at the most inexpensive prices possible. Its varied categories of products include safety equipment, masking tape, drop cloths, abrasive sponges, fine finish equipment, cutting tools, amongst others. Customers can find a number of well-known manufacturers including Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more.



Talking about the site and its products, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, our range of products covers almost every aspect of construction-related work. We provide our customers with the widest range of painting supplies including wire brushes, sponges, paint rollers, grids, sanding belts, tapes, and safety supplies, amongst others. Manufactured by the top prominent companies, our range of wholesale construction and painting supplies are the best in their respective applications.”



Clients can visit the social media pages of this online store to learn about the recent offers. Its social media pages are available on leading social networking channels that include Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.