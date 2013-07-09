Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers Azelon Specialty Brushes at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering the Azelon specialty brush from the renowned manufacturer, Corona. The online store is offering the specialty brush at the most reasonable prices available. Along with Azelon, customers may also browse through various other specialty brushes at integritysupply.com.



Regarding the specialty brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we stock specialty brushes by leading manufacturers like Purdy, Wooster and Corona. We provide brushes with both natural and synthetic bristles which are either tapered or non-tapered and are either hollow or solid. Natural bristles are preferred for oil-based paints and varnishes, while synthetic brushes are better for water-based paints. Synthetic filaments last longer than natural bristles.”



There are several types of tape available at integritysupply.com. Another new entrant is blue masking tape. Customers can also buy a beige duct tape at the best price possible at this online store. Apart from this, the other construction supply products that customers can find at this online store include mini roller covers, line stripping equipment, drop cloths, safety equipment, portable generators, abrasive sponges, cutting tools and many more.



The online store is associated with numbers of renowned manufacturers that include Purdy, Wooster, Norton, 3M, Shurtape, Whizz, amongst others. The online store offers free shipping on all orders over $100. Customers may learn about the recent offers announced on its social media pages available on various social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.