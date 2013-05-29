Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Offers Detail Sanders & Profile Sanders from Norton

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering detail and profile sanders by the renowned brand, Norton. A detail sander is suitable to sand hard-to-reach areas where conventional power tools cannot reach.



Customers can get these detail sanders at the most affordable prices from this online store. They may even take advantage of its free shipping policy by ordering over $100 worth of merchandise.



The store also offers high-quality Norton Sanding discs at reasonable prices. The Norton sanding pads are made with an aluminum oxide abrasive which helps them last longer. These sanding pads are resistant to heat and durable because of the X-weight cotton backing present in them.



This renowned online store is associated with leading brands like Corona, Wooster, Purdy, 3M, Generac, Shurtape, Graco and many more. The construction supplies and paint supplies available at IntegritySupply.com include mini roller covers, specialty brushes, paint sprayers, masking film, drop cloths, safety equipment, manual transfer switches, portable generators, and cross buffs, just to name a few.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



