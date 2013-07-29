Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers Diamond Blades from the Well-Known Brand Norton

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering diamond blades from the renowned brand, Norton. Customers can buy these diamond saw blades at great prices. The diamond wheels available at this online store include Cup Wheels General Purpose Blades, Segmented Rim General Purpose Blades, Specialty Blades - Asphalt Blade and many more.



Regarding the Norton diamond blades, a representative of the online store stated, “Although diamonds are the hardest substance in the world, these diamond particles do wear out or break down after cutting for a long period of time. New, untouched diamonds are, however, exposed by the wearing down of the metal bond.”



He also said, “No matter what the preference in high speed saws, Norton has a diamond blade that will fit the project scope. From the exceptional performing DUO family, with dual segment technology, to value blades, Norton's blades will boost your productivity while keeping your costs down.”



Integrity Supply Inc. deals in large numbers of construction supplies that include portable generators, mini roller covers, fine finish equipment, masking tape and film, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, and many more. Customers can browse through products by renowned brands like Purdy, Shurtape, 3M, Wooster, Corona, Graco, Generac, just to name a few. Customers can also learn about recent information about this online store by visiting its social media pages available on leading social media sites like Facebook, Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.