Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers Hazardous Storage Containers at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc., an online provider of construction supplies, is now offering hazardous material storage containers at unbeatable prices. These hazardous storage containers are manufactured by Justrite Manufacturing Company. Blue Polyethylene Storage Cabinets for Corrosives, Oily Waste Cans, Plunger Cans, EcoPolyBlend Spill Control Pallet, etc. are a few of the hazardous storage containers that this online store offers.



Apart from these containers, the online store also offers other products like hi viz backpacks, specialty roller covers, protective coatings equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, safety equipment, manual transfer switches, abrasives and cutting tools.



In regards to the company, a representative of the online store stated, “For us, it is not just about having the widest range of construction wholesale supply, but we also focus on how these wholesale construction supplies can provide the greatest satisfaction to our customers. We are a motivated company that believes in exceeding the expectations of our customers while providing them with just-in-time delivery of the best-in-class products. We make sure our clients receive the foremost attention and courtesy.”



The online store is associated with numerous renowned brands like Norton, Purdy, Shurtape, Generac, Graco, 3M, Corona and many more. The online store offers free shipping on orders over $100. The online store can be reached through its social media pages like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com