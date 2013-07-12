Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers High Temperature Flue Tape at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc., one of the leading providers of construction supplies is now offering high temperature flue tape at an unbeatable price. The product comes from the renowned brand, 3M. The other 3M products recently launched at this online store include sanding sponges and tamper proof sealant.



While discussing the high temperature flue tape, a representative of the online store stated, “3M™ High-Temperature Flue Tape is the most efficient method to stop hot air leaks where they start - at the seams of your heating ducts. You can use 3M™ High Temperature Flue Tape around windows and doors to help keep cold air out.”



He also said, “At Integrity Supply, we are an authorized supplier of 3M™ and other leading sundry manufacturers and provide you with superior quality items at the most affordable prices. Integrity Supply also recommends Sanding Sponges and Tamper Proof Sealant by 3M™.”



Customers can browse through a number of products that are required for construction at this online store. The numerous products include specialty roller covers, line striping equipment, drop cloths, various kinds of safety equipment, portable generators, profile sander accessories, diamond wheels and blades, and many more.



The online store is also in association with various well-known manufacturing brands like Purdy, Wooster, Shurtape, Whizz, Corona, Graco, and Generac, just to name a few. The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100. It can be reached through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.