Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers Latest Model of Survivair Cartridges at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering the latest model of survivair cartridges and filters at affordable prices. The size of each of the survivair cartridges varies, and they include the organic vapor cartridge w/P100 filter, multi contaminant cartridge w/P100 filter, N-95 filter and many more.



In regards to the survivair cartridges, a representative of the company stated, “At Integrity Supply, we are now stocking the full line of NIOSH-certifies Survivair cartridges and filters, including the very reliable S-Series filters by Honeywell (Sperian brand) for Half-Mask and full facepiece respirators.”



He also said, “These filters and cartridges are highly recommended for industries like agriculture, fire protection, government, manufacturing, medical, mining, oil and gas, steels and metals, utilities, welding, etc.”



Customers can browse through a number of products at this online store including heavy duty tarpaulin, mini roller covers, line striping equipment, masking tape and film, safety equipment, portable generators, abrasive sponges, diamond wheels and blades, etc. The online store is associated with numerous well-known brands like Purdy, Norton, Shurtape, Wooster, Corona, and Whizz, just to name a few. Integrity Supply Inc. offers free shipping on orders exceeding $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.