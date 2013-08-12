Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers LineLazer 3400 at Unbelievable Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering the LineLazer 3400 at an unbeatable price. This product is manufactured by Graco. The Graco LineLazer 3400 has all the features that an individual looks for in a spray gun. This product is suitable for parking lot and coating contractors. Customers can also buy Graco magnum paint sprayers at the cheapest prices possible.



Regarding the paint sprayers, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we are now offering a wide range of Graco paint sprayers. Graco is a renowned name known for delivering the industry's best airless sprayers, backed by a solid reputation for proven quality, maximum performance, reliable warranty coverage and unmatched on-the-job productivity.”



Apart from the paint sprayers, the online store offers more products that are required for the construction purposes. Its vast range of products include safety equipment, abrasive sponges, roller covers, masking tape and film, portable generators, and many more. There are a number of brands available under the roof of Integrity Supply Inc. These brands include Purdy, Shurtape, 3M, Corona, Wooster, Generac, and Graco, just to name a few.



Integrity Supply Inc. offers free shipping on orders over $100. The online store often shares its recent information on its social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. It also enables customers to win free giveaways by liking its Facebook page. Customers can also find blogs about construction supplies and the construction industry on its site.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.