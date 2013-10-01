Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Offers New Range of Purdy 3" XL Glide Paint Brush at Reasonable Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering its new range of Purdy 3" XL Glide Paint Brush at the most unbeatable prices. This paint brush is categorized as per the type of coating applied. Customers can get all the details of this Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush by visiting its site.



When discussing the Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush, a representative of the online store stated, “Paint brushes are made from stiff or soft hairs, which are either natural hairs or synthetic fibers. Soft brushes are ideal for thin paint which spreads easily and for detailed work as they form a sharp point which allows for precision painting. Robust, hard brushes are ideal for pushing around thick paint and for creating brush marks in the paint.”



Customers, who are looking for other products for the purpose of construction, can get almost all the products at Integrity Supply, Inc. The wide varieties of products include cutting tools, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, amongst others. Customers will find products which belong to renowned brands like Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more.



Customers can stay connected with the site by visiting its social media pages available on various social networking channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube. Through its social media pages, they can get to know about the various offers provided by the online store.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx