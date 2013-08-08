Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers Norton Flap Discs & Sanding Wheels at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. has announced the availability of flap discs and sanding wheels at a great price at its store. The flap discs and sanding wheels are manufactured by Norton. The wide range of Norton flap discs available at this online store include 20X Flap Discs - 4 1/2" x 5/5"-11 Hub, Merit Premium Zirconia Plus Type 29, Merit Ultra Ceramic Plus Type 29, and many more.



Regarding the Norton flap discs, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we stock a wide range of superior quality Norton flap discs. The best bet for metal and masonry grinding and finishing applications, these flap discs grind like a depressed center wheel and finish like a fiber disc, helping you reduce process time and lower your total grinding costs. With our range of affordable and qualitative Norton flap discs, you can grind and finish with the same disc without switching from a depressed center wheel to a fiber disc.”



Integrity Supply Inc. offers various products that include roller covers, fine finish equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, safety equipment, portable generators, and cutting tools, amongst others. These products are required for many different construction purposes. This renowned online store is also associated with numerous brands including Shurtape, Purdy, Corona, Generac, Graco, 3M, Wooster, to name a few.



Integrity Supply Inc. offers free shipping on orders over $100. Customers can also reach the online store through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.