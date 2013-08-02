Integrity Supply Inc. Now Offers Paper Drop Cloths from Chicago Drop Cloth

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering paper drop cloths from the renowned manufacturer, Chicago Drop Cloth. Customers can buy a paper drop cloth for the most reasonable price at this online store. A few of the drop cloths include Paper/Plastic Drop Cloths, #50 Plastic 1/2 MIL, #1450 SPIL-GARD – Single Coated, and many more. Customers can also find painters drop cloths at this online store.



Regarding the drop cloths, a representative of the online store stated, “Drop cloths are available in four basic material types: Canvas, Paper, Paper/Poly and Plastic. While plastic is a common choice with homeowners, professional painters choose canvas. A canvas drop cloth can be used for covering just about everything. Regular canvas, butyl and PVC backed canvas cloths are puncture resistant and will be superior. Butyl and PVC backed cloths are the best. These are canvas cloths with a rubberized coating on one side. Next to nothing can get through this barrier.”



Integrity Supply Inc. offers many other products that are required for construction purposes, also. These products include abrasive sponges, safety equipment, masking tape and film, roller covers, fine finish equipment, and portable generators, just to name a few. The online store offers products from renowned brands including Purdy, Shurtape, 3M, Corona, Wooster, Generac, and Graco, amongst others.



Integrity Supply Inc. offers free shipping on orders over $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



