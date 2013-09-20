Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Offers Purdy 2.5" XL Glide at a Reasonable Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. now offers the Purdy 2.5” XL Glide at the most inexpensive price possible. This Purdy XL Glide 2 1/2 brush’s price can be found on its site. Customers can also find its item number on the site.



When discussing the Purdy XL Glide 2 ½ brush, a representative of the online store stated, “Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and a smooth no-drag application. A professional paint brush applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. Plus, if properly cleaned and stored, they will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



The online store deals in a wide variety of products that are required during the construction of a building. Some of the products include cutting tools, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, etc. The online store guarantees the lowest prices on all its products. Moreover, all the products it offers belong to renowned manufacturers like Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, just to name a few.



Customers can learn about recent offers by visiting the social media pages that are available on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.