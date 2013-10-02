Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Offers Purdy Paint Brushes at Wholesale Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering Purdy paint brushes at wholesale prices. The range of Purdy brushes at this online store includes Aviva Purple Beavertail, Black China Bristle Adjutant, 4” Nylox Mode, 6” XL-Pacer, and many more. Customers can either find the Purdy paint brush prices by visiting the site or making a call to the online store.



Along with paint brushes from Purdy, customers can also find similar paint brushes from other renowned companies like Wooster and Corona. The online store offers all its paint brushes at the most inexpensive prices possible.



Integrity Supply, Inc. deals in a wide variety of products that are required for construction. These products include cutting tools, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, amongst others. All the products available at this online store belong to well-known houses like Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more.



The online store often shares its recent information about offers and deals on its social media pages. Customers can find its social media pages on leading social networking sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube. They can also find blogs about the construction industry, on the site of the online store. Customers can gather knowledge about the industry through these blogs.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-painting-products.aspx.