Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Offers Purdy Roller Covers at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering Purdy roller covers at great prices. This online store guarantees the lowest prices on all its paint rollers. These paint roller covers are manufactured by renowned brands like Purdy, Corona, Wooster.



While talking about the paint rollers, a spokesperson said, “Integrity Supply offers quality Wooster, Purdy, Corona and Premier roller covers. Integrity has you covered with industrial painting supplies, which include paint rollers and roller covers for every surface, substance, budget and project. Whether it’s enamel, latex stains, oil paints, varnish, shellac, lacquer, epoxy or other viscous adhesives, we’ve got the roller covers you require for all jobs.”



He also stated, “Our industrial paint rollers feature short naps for a smooth application with less drips or longer naps for rougher surfaces. Polyester, foam or adhesive outsides all have solvent-resistant phenolic or polypropylene cores. Most can be re-used often or customers can choose our most economical roller covers for one-time jobs.”



Apart from its wide range of paint rollers and roller covers, this online store also offers other products that include drop cloths, line striping equipment, paper discs, grinding blades, power washers, and many more. The online store provides a number of famous brands under the single roof of Integrity Supply, Inc. The well-known brands include Norton, 3M, Shurtape, Graco, Generac, amongst others.



The online store offers free shipping on orders over $100. Customers can also get in touch with the online store through its social media sites where it often shares its recent information.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.