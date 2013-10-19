Integrity Supply, Inc. Now Offers Purdy XL Glide 2 ½ Brushes at Unbeatable Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering Purdy XL Glide 2 ½ paint brushes at unbelievable prices. The Purdy 2.5” XL Glide paint brushes are perfect for interior and exterior painting projects. Customers can find this brush’s price on Integrity Supply, Inc.’s website.



When discussing the Purdy paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “Only DuPont's finest solid, round, tapered (SRT) Tynex® nylon and Orel® polyester filaments are used and our special tipping and flagging process brings our synthetic filaments as close to naturally flagged bristles as possible. Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application.”



He also said, “The stiffness retention of XL brushes (from the polyester content) makes them especially suited for outside painting under hot and humid climate conditions.”



Integrity Supply, Inc. has been associated with many renowned brands for many years. The well-known manufacturers one can find at this online store include 3M, Corona, Dewalt, Norton and many more. Customers can order hassle-free online and get free shipping on orders over $100.



The online store often shares its recent information on its social media pages available on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.