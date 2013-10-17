Integrity Supply, Inc Now Offers Purdy XL Glide Brush at Affordable Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. now offers the Purdy XL Glide Brush at affordable prices. The Purdy XL Glide paint brush is made from stiff and soft hair. These hairs are mainly natural or synthetic fibers. The online store also offers Wooster brushes in almost the same price range.



When discussing the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



Integrity Supply, Inc. also offers products from other brands including 3M, Corona, Dewalt, Norton and many more. Customers can order any of these products online, without hassle. The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100.



The store’s social media pages help customers learn about recently launched products. Customers can find its social media pages on top social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.