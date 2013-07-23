Integrity Supply Inc. Offers 3-Piece Ox Hair Paint Brushes Assortment at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. now has the 3-Piece Ox Hair paint brushes assortment. These brushes can be used with oil paints or water colors. They are made by the renowned manufacturer, Wooster. Customers are encouraged to buy these paint brushes for the best prices at this online store.



Whil talking about the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable, so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest.”



He also said, “Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glow® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



The online store deals in a wide category of products that include white cloth gloves, line stripping equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, safety equipment, portable generators, abrasive sponges and cutting tools. Customers can find a number of brands under the roof of Integrity Supply Inc. These brands include Purdy, Corona, 3M, Shurtape, Generac, Graco and many more. The online store guarantees the lowest price on all its products.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



