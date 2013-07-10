Integrity Supply Inc. Offers 3X Spirabands at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is offering 3X Spirabands at great prices. These 1” x 1” spirabands are manufactured by Norton.



While discussing the Norton Spirabands, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we stock the highes quality and most affordable range of Spiral bands by Norton. Spiral bands are an important set of tools for drilling holes and shaping bores. Norton Spirabands are made of coated abrasive sandpaper, and are used with an expanding drum attachment on electric or portable drills for sanding and shaping small contours.”



The online store also offers other products like cotton winter gloves, mini roller covers, pressure washers, masking tape and film, drop cloths, various safety equipment, portable generators, abrasives sponges, diamond wheels and blades. Customers can buy all these products at the most reasonable prices at this online store. They can also buy Graco spray guns at affordable prices.



Customers can find numbers of well-known brands at this online store. A few of them include Wooster, Purdy, Corona, 3M, Graco, Generac, Shurtape, etc. Integrity Supply offers free shipping on orders over $100. Customers can learn about its recent offers by visiting its social media pages available on various social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. Customers can also win free giveaways by liking the online store's Facebook page.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.