Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Beige Duct Tape at Guaranteed Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering beige duct tape at guaranteed great price. These beige duct tapes are manufactured by the well-known brand, Shurtape. These duct tapes are made of 10 mil polyester or cotton. These tapes are ideal as an economic solution for the most complicated repairs.



Talking about the beige duct tape, a representative of the online store stated, “We stock a large selection of Utility Grade Beige Duct Tape by Shurtape Technologies. This duct tape is used to seal cartons, bind books, repair seats, bundle wire, color code, splice repair and for many other industrial applications. Made of 10 mil polyester/cotton, these tapes are high tacks and are natural rubber adhesives. This tape provides an economic solution for your toughest repairs.”



He also said, “At Integrity Supply, we provide you with these tapes at the great prices. We also make sure that the product you receive is sealed and non-tampered. We guarantee our customers receive great service with unmatched quality products at affordable rates.”



The online store also offers specialty brushes manufactured by various brands like Purdy, Wooster, Corona, Derby, as well as Norton spirabands. Customers can also find the images of the newly launched products and recent offers from the online store on its social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. The online store offers free shipping on orders more than $100. The renowned brands available at Integrity Supply, Inc. are Norton, Purdy, Corona, Generac and many more.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.