Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Bestselling Sanding Belts to Customers

Integrity Supply, Inc., a well-known wholesale construction supply distributor, now offers some of the bestselling sanding belts from Norton. These belts offer high-speed sanding and finishing of surfaces like plastic, wood and glass. They are available in different styles including the portable belt sander and the Benchstand belt sander.



While describing the abrasive sanding belts, one of the representatives of the online store stated,” We offer various abrasives products including portable belt sanders and Benchstand belts. Check out our bestselling Benchstand belts from Norton: the Aluminum Oxide-4”x 36” Benchstand belt and the Aluminum Oxide-6”x 48” Benchstand belt. We also stock Benchstand belts which offer a tilting work surface and miter gauge groove. This belt is perfect for deburring, grinding, tool sharpening, polishing, and sanding of hand-held work.”



Similarly, Integrity Supply, Inc. showcases some of the best painting accessories like striping machines, paint spray guns and airless spray hose. These spraying tools are quite flexible and durable. Some of the well-known spraying accessories brands like BlueMax and Graco are associated with this online manufacturer. This online distributor also offers a 100% guarantee on the quality of all its products, which are available at affordable prices.



Above all, the company has a large stock of all construction accessories including painting tools such as roller covers and roller frames, spraying tools like paint sprayers and pressure washers, masking accessories, cleaning tools, cutting tools and many more.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com