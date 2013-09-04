Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Cleaning Accessories at Economical Rates

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering a huge collection of high-quality cleaning accessories. These products belong to some of the well-known and trusted brands of the industry. The online store offers this high utility range at fairly affordable prices. Besides this, these cleaning tools are highly abrasive and will easily remove paint from hard surfaces.



Integrity Supply, Inc. follows high-quality standards and presents products only by the leading brands of the industry. When discussing the policies of the store, a spokesperson for the online store stated, “Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers the best value and superior customer service experience. We are honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy, and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY.”



This online store vouches for the effectiveness of Norton Abrasive Sponges for cleaning metal, wood, drywall, ceramic and plastic surfaces. The offered sponges are reusable, easily washable and resistant to wear and tear. In other words, sanding abrasive sponges offered by the store ensure that removing old paint both from flat, contoured and curved surface is no longer long, tough work. Integrity Supply, Inc. also provides a whole range of painting accessories that facilitates more tidy and easy painting.



Customers can get a clear view of the offered products and their detailed information by visiting the website and can place orders accordingly.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. www.integritysupply.com has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.