Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Flap Discs at Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. now offers some of the best flap discs at great prices. These flap discs are suitable for metal and masonry grinding and finishing applications. The wide range of flap discs available at this online store include 20X Flap Discs - 4 1/2" x 5/5"-11 Hub, Merit High Density -Type 27 Fiberglass Plate, Merit Type 29-High Density Fiberglass Plate and many more. All the flap wheel sanders belong to the renowned brand, Norton.



Regarding the flap wheel sanders, a representative of the online store stated, “With our range of affordable and qualitative Norton flap discs, you can grind and finish with the same disc without switching from a depressed center wheel to a fiber disc. We also recommend flap wheel sanders and disc sanders to make flap discs more comfortable to grind. The flap sanding wheel can also be used along with flap discs for reducing the process time for grinding and finishing applications.”



Apart from the flap discs and sanders, this online store also offers various types of construction supplies that are needed for many different construction projects. The wide range of products available at this online store include mini roller covers, fine finish equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, portable generators, cutting tools and safety equipment.



This online store offers a 100% brand guarantee on all of its products. They offer only the highest quality products at the most reasonable prices.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.