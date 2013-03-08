Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Graco Airless Paint Sprayer Parts at Reasonable Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is providing Graco airless paint sprayer parts at the most affordable prices. Graco airless paint sprayer accessories are available at Integritysupply.com Customers can purchase any of the items from the online store from the comfort of their chair.



Talking about the Graco paint sprayer accessories, John Colavecchio said, “Each accessory offers unique features for top spraying performance. Graco has long been the equipment of choice for contractors. Graco sprayers, pressure washers, line stripers, and accessories handle the toughest jobs with ease.”



He also stated, “Graco offers tips, guards, airless spray guns, gun hose kits, hoses, fluids, pole guns, tip extensions, heavy-duty extensions, pressure roller assemblies, inlet strainers, manifold filters, gun filters, and tip filters. The overall capabilities of an airless paint sprayer are dependent on the horsepower, size of the piston and valve openings.”



The company also offers other spraying equipment that includes spray hoses, striping machines, paint spray guns and more. All the equipment is sold with a 100% quality guarantee. Every airless paint spray hose the company provides is of high quality. The prices of the air hoses available at the store vary, depending on the model selected.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of products at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



